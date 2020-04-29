According to the Sun via French publication L’Equipe, Chelsea are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain starlet Kays Ruiz-Atil, with the Blues reportedly keen on signing the 17-year-old this summer.

The Sun claim that the central midfielder’s contract expires next summer, with the report claiming that the Moroccan ace could leave the Ligue 1 champions at the end of the season.

L’Equipe claim that the ace’s decision to hire Alain Migliaccio as his agent is an indicator that he’s preparing to leave the Parisians.

It’s added that Ruiz-Atil’s family are awaiting a clear sign from the Blues that they intend to sign him.

The youngster’s future really seems to be up in the air, with the report hinting that Ruiz-Atil staying at PSG may not be out of the question.

The ace is seeking assurances on whether he will be training with the first-team next season, with the ace keen on working to make his senior debut for the French giants.

The Sun add that the former Barcelona academy ace is also catching the eye of Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Marseille.

Ruiz-Atil, who largely features in a central midfield role, has made 11 appearances for PSG in the UEFA Youth League this season, with the ace bagging one goal from these outings.

Chelsea seem to be consistently in the market for the world’s top talent, despite Ruiz-Atil showing promise, perhaps the Blues should maintain faith in their own academy for now.

Frank Lampard is already beginning to integrate starlet Billy Gilmour into the first-team, so it’s not as though the Blues are in desperate need of bolstering their midfield ranks with a youngster’s signing.