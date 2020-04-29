In news that is sure to please Frank Lampard, one of his reported summer targets has confirmed that he wishes to leave his current club.

According to Fox Sports, cited by the Evening Standard, Ajax keeper, Andre Onana, has made it clear that the 2019/20 was his last at Ajax, as he looks to continue his career elsewhere.

“It was five great years here. But now my time has come to take a [next] step,” Onana said.

“We made that appointment last year. I don’t know yet what will happen, but my ambitions and agreements are clear.”

The custodian, once of Barcelona, remains highly-rated, after being nominated for the Goalkeeper of the Year in the Ballon d’Or awards. He also played the fullest part in Ajax’s run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

The Evening Standard go on to suggest that the Cameroonian could favour a move back to the Camp Nou, however, it’s not clear at this stage whether Barcelona will have the funds with which to purchase him.

With Lampard known to want to buy a replacement for the error-prone Kepa Arrizabalaga, the fact that Onana has become available at this point could be serendipitous for the west London outfit.