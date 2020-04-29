Chelsea could see several incomings and outgoings this summer with the club poised to have a busy transfer window.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is looking at strengthening his squad in ‘key areas’ in what is his first proper summer transfer window as Chelsea manager.

According to report in the Express, Lampard has been in contact with Napoli ace Dries Mertens regarding a switch to Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian star recently equalled Marek Hamsik’s club record of 121 goals for Napoli before the Serie A was suspended due to the coronavirus.

According to the Express report, Chelsea and Lampard are pushing for a move for Mertens whose contract with Napoli expires this summer with the player unlikely to renew his contract as things stand.

Elsewhere, it looks as though Barcelona have made a u-turn regarding Philippe Coutinho. That’s according to the Metro via SPORT who reckon that the Brazilian midfielder will be given another shot at establishing himself at the Nou Camp.

The report states that Barcelona are unlikely to get their desired £78m for the Brazilian star in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic affecting transfer prices with the club also taking a significant hit financially.

According to the report, Barcelona don’t want to send Coutinho out on loan again either for fear that his value will further diminish due to poor performances.

It has now emerged that Blaugrana boss Quique Setien is ready to give Coutinho a shot at establishing himself at the Nou Camp despite heavy interest from Premier League clubs including Chelsea.

At the moment, however, a move for Coutinho to Chelsea seems unlikely.