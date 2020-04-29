Although the bill for coronavirus testing for Premier League players is set to top £5m, the powers-that-be have indicated that they are prepared to foot the bill if it means that the rest of the 2019/20 season can be completed.

It’s believed that there are plans afoot that would ensure that in the region on 1,000 tests are taken each week as the entire English top-flight gear up to get the final few matches done and dusted.

The Daily Mirror suggest that each test will cost in the region of £150 and that test centres will be set up at training grounds around the country. Each squad player would need to be tested twice a week until the end of the campaign, meaning that the 20 Premier League clubs would each carry out 50 tests a week over the remaining nine weeks of the season.

Not forgetting that there are still FA Cup and Champions League/Europa League games for some of the teams to complete too.

Clearly, this ever-evolving situation needs to be treated with the utmost care and attention, and the Daily Mirror go on to say that all clubs will follow the Government guidelines at all times.