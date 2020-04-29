Although a move to La Liga for one of Paris Saint-Germain’s superstars has long been mooted, the inclusion of another player as part of the deal could see it happening this summer.

Don Balon note Real Madrid’s long-term interest in Kylian Mbappe, but any move wasn’t expected to happen until summer 2021 at the earliest.

However, the fact that Ligue 1 has been suspended for the rest of the current campaign, thereby worsening PSG’s financial position, and a potential case against Nasser Al-Khelaifi for tax evasion, both noted by Don Balon, has seen Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane bring forward their plans to sign the French World Cup winner.

The ace that Los Blancos could have up their sleeve is the inclusion of right-back, Achraf Hakimi, into the deal. Rated at €80m per Don Balon, his inclusion would reduce Mbappe’s price further.

The right-back appears not to have any future at the Santiago Bernabeu at this juncture. On loan currently at Borussia Dortmund, Don Balon believe that the youngster won’t be able to dislodge Dani Carvajal upon his return to Madrid.

They also suggest that PSG have been impressed by Hakimi’s performances against them in the Champions League, with a move to Paris and the chance to be part of another Thomas Tuchel project potentially appealling.