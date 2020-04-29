According to the Mirror, Roma are only prepared to pay £15m to secure the permanent signing of Arsenal attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan at the end of the season.

The attacking midfielder has enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Serie A giants this season, with the Mirror’s report also stating that Roma boss Paulo Fonseca ‘wants’ the ace to stay in Italy permanently.

The Mirror claim that Arsenal were only willing to sell the 31-year-old for a fee of £22m, but this latest update suggests that the Gunners will have to lower their valuation to get the ace off their books.

The report hints that Mikel Arteta may have to accept the potential cut-price sale of Mkhitaryan in a bid to raise the funds needed for him to complete an overhaul of Arsenal’s squad in the summer.

Mkhitaryan joined the Gunners in January of 2018 in a swap deal which saw superstar Alexis Sanchez head to Manchester United. The deal really hasn’t worked out for either club.

The Armenian largely struggled in 18 months with the north London outfit before joining Roma on loan last summer.

The attacking midfielder has managed to rejuvenate himself in Italy with some fine performances, despite having to struggle with injury troubles earlier in the season.

The playmaker has scored six goals and registered three assists from 17 appearances this term. It’s easy to see why Paulo Fonseca wants to keep hold of the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Is £15m still a very reasonable fee for Mkhitaryan that Arsenal should accept?