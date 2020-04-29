While Newcastle United are being linked with a host of big names since the news of their takeover became public, it actually looks like Everton who could pull off some impressive moves this Summer.

Carlo Ancelotti has a great reputation and has already improved Everton since taking over. On top of that he has some great connections with big clubs and players, and that could be handy this Summer.

Mundo Deportivo have reported on the latest with Real Madrid outcast James Rodriguez, and Everton are making a real push to sign him.

They report that Real would be looking for a fee of €40m to let him go, which would be a big investment for Everton but it sounds affordable.

They go on to say that they will offer him a four year contract, with Ancelotti being a huge fan of the Colombian. They state he enjoyed working with him at Bayern and also wanted to take him to Napoli during his time there, so he has high hopes of taking him to Everton.

It will take several big signings to transform Everton into a team capable of challenging for the top four, but James would be an excellent start.