It’s been a long time coming, but it appears that one particular move for a Man United player could be close to completing.

Back in February, The Sun noted that the Red Devils wanted £150m for Paul Pogba, though in light of the coronavirus pandemic, any transfer fee for the French World Cup winner was likely to be revised downwards, and a separate report in The Sun now set his fee at £100m.

In any event, former French international and team-mate of Zinedine Zidane, Willy Sagnol, believes that a proposed move for Pogba to Real Madrid is now more than likely to be completed this summer, regardless of the financial amount involved.

“All of the conditions are there for Pogba to go to Real Madrid,” he said to RMC Sport and cited by the Daily Star.

“[Real president] Florentino [Perez] wants it, Zidane wants it, Pogba as well. Even Manchester [United] would be pleased, because it would remove a high wage and they would have money to invest in new players. Everything is prepared for it to happen.”

Should the move finally get over the line, it would bring to an end one of the biggest transfer soap operas of recent times.

Ever since Pogba had a public falling out with then United manager, Jose Mourinho, his star has been on the wane, and at this juncture, a move would arguably be best for all parties.