Ex-England star says Liverpool ace will be at the ‘top level’ for a ‘long time’

Former Premier League and England stopper Paul Robinson has claimed to Football Insider that Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott ‘is going to be around for a long, long time at the top level.’

The ex-Leeds, Spurs and Blackburn stopper suggested that Elliott is the best 17-year-old talent in world football that he’s ‘seen’.

Robinson, who made 375 Premier League appearances and won over 40 England caps, added that Elliott has done ‘outstandingly well’ when ever he’s been called upon by Liverpool this season.

Elliott joined the Reds last summer after making waves with Fulham, the ace made his first-team debut for the Cottagers aged just 15.

The tricky attacker is also the youngest player ever to feature in the Premier League.

Football Insider add that due to Elliott’s impressive start to life at Anfield, the Reds will reject any loan offers for the ace in the next transfer window.

Here’s what Robinson had to say when Football Insider asked if there was a better 17-year-old talent in the world Elliott:

“If there is I have not seen them.”

“When he has come into the team he has done outstandingly well. At 17 he looks comfortable and capable. He is going to have a very long and profitable career.”

“To come into the Liverpool squad is not easy. Look at the quality of player they have got.”

“They are European champions and probably Premier League champions so the pull to come to Liverpool has never been higher.”

“They can pull in the world’s best talent if they wanted to but the fact that they have given him a new contract shows you what they think of him.”

“A quality player. I rate him. He is going to be around for a long, long time at the top level and at Liverpool if he wants to be.”

More Stories / Latest News Italian giants hope €3m per season offer will tempt Chelsea ace to leave this Summer Blow for Arsenal and Real Madrid as key target looks set to sign contract extension A lesson for the Premier League? What we can learn from Germany’s thorough preparation to bring football back

According to the Times (subscription required), Elliott, who turned 17 earlier this month, has agreed to sign a three-year professional contract with the Reds once the season ends.

This is a real testament to how highly Liverpool rate the ace as a three-year deal is the longest amount that a player of Elliott’s age can sign.

The England youth international has made seven first-team appearances for Liverpool this season, Elliott has massively benefitted from Jurgen Klopp’s decision to field the youngsters in cup clashes.