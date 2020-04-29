How Mauricio Pochettino’s Newcastle United could line up next season if all the rumours come true

Admittedly there are a lot of things that are still up in the air with the takeover of Newcastle United, with various groups and individuals having some serious misgivings about the source of the funds.

It’s not clear if the Premier League would step in to stop the deal from going through, but it’s led to some weird and wonderful rumours involving the club in the transfer market.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has been named as a likely replacement for Steve Bruce, while some big name players have been linked too.

READ MORE: beIN Sports try to fight Newcastle United takeover bid

It’s unlikely that a whole new team would be bought in one Summer, but here’s how they could line up if every single rumour came true:

Every team that gets taken over needs to keep a presence from the old regime, so Paul Dummett would stay in at left back to give some continuity, while ex Sunderland player Fabio Borini represents a controversial choice on the opposite flank.

A lot of these so seem very far fetched, but most have been confirmed as rumours in a piece by Sky Sports, so things could be very interesting at the club this Summer.

It all just seem to good to be true from a Newcastle perspective, so it seems more likely that Phil Jones will be the only one who actually arrives.