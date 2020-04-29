It really does show you how crazy football wages have become when €3m a season sounds like a small amount compared to what the best players earn, but it’s still a lot of money.

That’s especially true when it’s an ageing player who may be past their best, and a report from Football Italia has suggested it’s what Roma will offer Pedro this Summer.

They confirm that the Spaniard’s contract with Chelsea does expire this Summer, and it looks like he’s set to leave on a free transfer after a five year stay in London.

Roma are monitoring this situation and hope to tempt the 32 year old to Spain, with the report suggesting he will be offered the €3m per season contract to move.

It’s worth noting that there’s no mention of the length of the deal or if he would pocket a signing on fee, but you expect that might be the case if he moves on a free transfer.

He’s been a useful player for Chelsea over the years and has possibly been overshadowed by other players in his time at Stamford Bridge and at Barcelona before that, so this could be a good move for him.

It’s not clear if there are any other teams who are looking to sign him too, but it’s starting to look like Chelsea won’t be offering him the chance to stay.