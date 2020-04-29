Journalist claims that Arsenal star has never wanted to ‘force’ exit amid Serie A interest

According to the Metro via Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal star Lucas Torreira ‘has never wanted to force’ a return to Italy amid interest from AC Milan.

Di Marzio added that a summer departure for the tireless midfielder seems unlikely as he doesn’t ‘feel Torreira wants to come back to Italy just yet.’

The Metro claim that Torreira was ‘close’ to leaving the Gunners last summer after Rossoneri made two bids for his services.

Di Marzio’s update is the latest bit of good news regarding Torreira for Arsenal fans, coming just a few days after a positive injury update on the ace was offered.

Here’s what Di Marzio had to say on the rumours regarding Torreira:

‘AC Milan wanted to sign Lucas Torreira last summer. He has never wanted to force a move to go back to Italy,’

‘He only listened to Milan’s proposal, but Arsenal immediately said he was not in the market and that they didn’t want to sell him.’

‘I don’t think Milan will spend €40m or €50m on Torreira to bring him back. I also don’t feel Torreira wants to come back to Italy just yet.’

‘He is very good player, so some offers may arrive for him and even then Arsenal will still decide what they want to do.’

As per BBC Sport, the Emirates outfit signed Torreira from Sampdoria for a fee of £26m after the ace’s impressive displays in the 2018 World Cup.

Torreira enjoyed a brilliant first season with the Gunners, but his second campaign with the north London outfit has been hindered by some injuries and a slightly lesser role at the start of the season.

Torreira has made 33 appearances across all competitions this season for the Gunners, but the defensive midfielder has only started 21 of these outings.

Despite the ace being less important for the Gunners this term, with Torreira just 24 years old, Arsenal should prioritise keeping hold of the ace as he can be a big player over the coming years.