La Liga side’s former chief says ‘Klopp’s system’ fits Liverpool target

Valencia legend Fernando Gomez, who also formerly acted as the club’s sporting director has told Tribal Football in an interview that Ferran Torres’ style would suit Jurgen Klopp’s ‘system’ at Liverpool.

Goal reported earlier this month that Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Ajax join Liverpool with interest in Torres.

Given the economical impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, combined with the fact that Torres’ contract expires next summer, it’s hard to believe that anyone will pay the ace’s release clause, which stands at €100m (£92m) according to Goal.

Gomez adds that the 20-year-old is a ‘great’ and ‘skilful’ player. It’s not surprising to see so many top European clubs linked with the ace following his impressive season with Valencia.

Torres has bagged six goals and seven assists from 35 appearances across all competitions this term, the winger has shown versatility that would be useful to a team like Liverpool.

Here’s what Gomez had to say on the promising winger to TribalFootball:

“Ferran Torres is a great player. He has emerged very young and that is proof of his maturity, he’s skilful, he’s great one-on-one, he’s quick and he even scores goals.”

“He also plays on the inside, takes advantage of spaces and can be part of a team that plays on the counter-attack or a dominant team in terms of possession.”

“He can perform well in any team and in any league. In England too, of course, at Liverpool or any other team. Klopp’s system fits him and he is mentally very strong to cope with pressure and demands.”

Torres primarily features as a right winger, but the ace is comfortable on the other flank and he’s also been used a couple of times in a centre-forward role.

Torres is certainly one of Spain’s top attacking talents with the ace winning six caps at Under-21s level after starring for the Under-17s and 19s earlier in his career.

The youngster could be a great alternative option to any of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Whilst Liverpool boast one of the world’s best attacking trios, they don’t have many backup options, meaning that a versatile talent like Torres could be an ideal signing in the next transfer window.