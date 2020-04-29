The agents of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner are reportedly in talks with Juventus and Inter Milan amid all the recent transfer gossip linking him with Liverpool.

The Germany international has been on fire this season and looks like he’d be a quality signing for most top clubs, and Sky Sports recently claimed he was ready to make the move to Anfield this summer.

Still, it remains to be seen if Liverpool are in the strongest position to sign Werner, with Gianluca Di Marzio yesterday telling Sky Sports that Juve and Inter also seem to be contenders for his signature.

The 24-year-old would no doubt shine at either of those clubs, but it would also be great to see this top talent make his way to the Premier League at some point.

That said, Di Marzio has questioned how much LFC really need Werner, given that they already have a world class front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Italian journalist said: “I know that Timo Werner will leave RB Leipzig, for sure. His agents are moving to find a solution for him. They are talking to Juventus and Inter Milan, so they want him to change clubs.

“They are probably talking to Liverpool because Liverpool have wanted him for a long time.

“I don’t know whether he is the right player for Liverpool in this moment because in their forward department they probably don’t need anything.

“Firmino, Salah and Mane!

“So it’s difficult to spend a lot of money for a player that is likely to stay on the bench. We will see, but at this time there is no real deal with Liverpool and Leipzig for Werner.”