Why Manchester United are confident of signing Jadon Sancho and why he’s tempted by transfer

Manchester United are reportedly confident of sealing the transfer of Jadon Sancho and he’s keen on the move.

According to Forbes, the Red Devils are aware that Borussia Dortmund are ready to do business over Sancho and cash in on their star player for what would likely be a huge sum.

On top of that, Man Utd fans can take comfort from the fact that Forbes’ report claims the England international himself has been ‘sold’ on the potential switch to Old Trafford.

The report explains that this is because Sancho likes the idea of being the poster boy for a new-look United team.

The 20-year-old certainly has it in him to be one of the best players in the world for much of the next decade, so could be a star name for MUFC as they work on their revival as a major force in the Premier League and in Europe.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to have the club back on the right path after a difficult few years, and winning the race for a signing like this could be a crucial step in their development.