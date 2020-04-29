Chelsea are not keen on splurging cash on a player they released from their academy, in this case, being Declan Rice of West Ham, according to a report in Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old Hammers star has shone in the Premier League in recent times and looks capable of making the step up to a bigger club in the near future.

However, according to a recent report by Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, Chelsea are not keen on spending big on re-signing Rice given that they released him from their academy at the age of 14.

According to Solhekol, Blues boss Frank Lampard is also not currently looking at signing a midfielder because the club have enough competition for places in those positions and a midfielder isn’t the club’s priority.

This means that Manchester United could be in a stronger position if they follow up on recently-reported interest in Rice.

According to the Sun, West Ham value Rice at £70m and that could be a price worth paying for the Red Devils, who perhaps need new signings in the middle of the park more than Chelsea do right now.

Rice could be an ideal long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic and could also be seen as an upgrade on someone like Scott McTominay.