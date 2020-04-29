Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a blow regarding trying to get flop signing Alexis Sanchez off their books.

The Chile international looked a hugely exciting addition when he joined Man Utd from rivals Arsenal in January 2018, but he’s totally failed to make an impact at Old Trafford.

This led to the Red Devils loaning him to Inter Milan for this season, but he’s had his fitness problems and failed to impress during his time at the San Siro as well.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, speaking to Sky Sports, this now means Inter are now ‘certain’ not to sign the former Gunners ace permanently, giving United a potential headache in the transfer market.

MUFC could really have done with Inter taking Sanchez off their hands, and it’s now likely to be even harder for the club to find a buyer for the 31-year-old.

Di Marzio also provides an update on Chris Smalling, who has been on loan at Roma, but whose long-term future seems less certain.

The England international has, unlike Sanchez, had a good season in Italy so could be a tempting signing for Roma, but Di Marzio says the club’s budget could be an issue.