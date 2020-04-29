According to the Sun via Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Fiorentina have offered star man Federico Chiesa a new contract worth up to €4.5m a year, which works out to around €86,500-a-week.

The Sun report that the ace is being lined up for a move to the Premier League this summer, with Manchester United and Chelsea said to be eyeing a move for the 22-year-old attacker.

The Sun add that Fiorentina’s new contract offer is actually worth double what the ace currently earns, it’s clear that the Italian outfit want to keep hold of the Italy international.

It’s added that the new deal would tie the ace down to 2025.

Talks of a new deal aren’t certain to stop a potential move from happening, with it suggested that Fiorentina will only have until July to agree a new contract before the star may consider an exit.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfield starlet Newcastle United look to offer proven Premier League manager £19m a season to replace Steve Bruce Some Premier League players don’t wish to return to action during Covid-19 pandemic

The Daily Mirror claim that Chiesa’s signature would cost around £60million.

The Sun add that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the market for a new attacker in the next transfer window in a bid to offer support for Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The Red Devils would also have to reportedly fend off interest from Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan to secure the ace’s signature.

In a major boost for United and Chelsea, the Sun claim that Chiesa is also a fluent speaker of English. This would surely help a high-profile signing like Chiesa settle quickly if he were to move to England.

Chiesa has primarily been used as a centre-forward for Fiorentina this season, the ace’s natural position when he started his professional career was on the wings but he’s now flourishing in a new role.

The 22-year-old has bagged seven goals and provided five assists in 26 appearances across all competitions this season.

Federico is the son of former Italy striker Enrico Chiesa.

With the Red Devils’ signings over the past few years often sparking controversy off the pitch, one would hope that Federico’s understanding of being in football due to his father’s successful career, would make him a model professional.

Chiesa’s versatility could make him the perfect option to slot alongside Rashford and Martial, this would perhaps allow the Red Devils to field a free-flowing attacking three like rivals Liverpool.