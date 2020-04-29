Juventus have reportedly contacted Manchester United over a potential swap deal transfer for Paul Pogba.

This is the claim being made by transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, who discussed a number of transfer rumours doing the rounds at the moment with Sky Sports.

On the Pogba transfer situation, Di Marzio said Juventus and Real Madrid are interested in the France international, but that Juve will only try to negotiate a swap deal with Man Utd.

The Italian suggests that would of course hinge on the Red Devils’ interest in completing such a deal, which could involve players such as Miralem Pjanic or Douglas Costa.

Pjanic has been a fine performer in Serie A down the years, having shone for Roma before also enjoying success in Turin.

The 30-year-old could be an ideal replacement for Pogba in midfield, and would surely be a tempting option for most top clubs around Europe.

Brazilian winger Costa, meanwhile, has also shown himself to be a proven performer at the highest level, with his repertoire of tricks and skills making him one of the toughest opponents for defenders to handle.

United could do with someone like him as an upgrade on flops like Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard in the attacking midfield department.