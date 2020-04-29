According to the MailOnline, Manchester United are monitoring Burnley ace Dwight McNeil, the winger left the Red Devils a few years ago and has now established himself as one of the league’s top talents.

The Mail claim that Crystal Palace appear to be McNeil’s biggest admirers, with the Eagles identifying the England Under-21s starlet as their long-term successor to Wilfried Zaha.

The report suggests that Palace won’t be worried about transfer funds heading into the next window, with the South London outfit yet to spend the £50m they received from United for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Mail add that Sean Dyche’s side would usually value the ace at £30m, however we’re yet to see how the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic will affect the transfer market.

McNeil is perhaps one of the most underrated talents in the top-flight, the Clarets are perhaps not given the respect they deserve due to their defensive and very traditional style of play.

The England youth international has already managed to make 51 Premier League appearances before the age of 21, this a remarkable achievement and a sign that he’s a talent to watch out for.

McNeil’s form this season has been very impressive with the wide man bagging two goals and five assists so far this term.

The Mail reiterate that Burnley stated that the impact of the Coronavirus could be very serious on their finances, interested parties will hope that this encourages the Clarets to lower their price-tag for McNeil.

McNeil left United in 2014 and he hasn’t looked back since, it’s fair to say that Sean Dyche doesn’t often call on younger players – which is a testament to just how good the winger is.

McNeil, who primarily features on the left wing, would undoubtedly have his hopes of winning a senior England cap boosted if he were to join a side like Manchester United.