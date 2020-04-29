Manchester United are likely to have a busy summer transfer window on hand, with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to add to the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

According to the Manchester Evening News via Calciomercato, Juventus are to offer two players in exchange for Paul Pogba.

The players that could be part of the exchange deal include Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot, Douglas Costa and Gonzalo Higuain with both Pjanic and Costa most likely to be offered to United in exchange for Pogba, according to the report.

Meanwhile, according to Sky Sports, if United are to sign both Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, they will have to sell players in order to raise funds for what could be nearly a total spend of £200m on both players.

Sky Sports reckon that the Red Devils will have to sell players from their current squad which includes Paul Pogba with earlier reports of a huge clearout at Old Trafford on the cards.

However, at the moment, United are yet to make any marquee signings this summer, but that could all change in the near future with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pushing the club for some big-name signings in the next transfer window.