You could probably spend quite a lot of time dissecting the poor decisions made by Mike Ashley during his time in charge of Newcastle United, but his choice of manager has been dreadful.

With the exception of Rafa Benitez, he’s taken the cheap option every time and it’s never worked out. From Alan Pardew to John Carver and even Steve Bruce, there was nothing in those appointments to excite the fans.

We still don’t know if the proposed takeover will go through, but a report from Sky Sports has indicated that the new regime will be looking to a big name to kick start things.

They report that Mauricio Pochettino will be offered £19m a season to replace Steve Bruce and overhaul the side, and you have to think it would be an incredible appointment if they could pull it off.

He did great work at Southampton and then Spurs and established himself as one of the most reputable managers in Europe, but this could be a great chance for him.

He might have had his eyes on a bigger job, but Man United look okay under Solskjaer for now, Real Madrid are sticking with Zidane and Bayern Munich don’t look like making a change either, and they were the most obvious destinations for him.

The report also says that the Argentine is said to be interested in the role, so it certainly looks like it could happen.