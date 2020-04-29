In news that is sure to shock the world of football once again, and perhaps put the brakes on the notion that football could soon return in Serie A, Juventus’ Paulo Dybala has tested positive for the coronavirus for the fourth time in the last six weeks.

The 26-year-old appears to be struggling to shake off the effects of the disease, despite spending the six weeks since his first positive test in quarantine with his girlfriend.

Both he and his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatini, had contracted COVID-19 after the results of that first positive test on March 21. Now, according to Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito, and cited by the Daily Mirror, Dybala has tested positive once again.

Despite appearing to be fit and healthy, the latest news must surely come as a worry to the player, his family, his team-mates and his club.

Clearly, at this stage, playing football has to be furthest from Dybala’s mind, as he looks to get well again.