Real Madrid hopeful of clinching Paul Pogba transfer from Man Utd for just £70million

Real Madrid are reportedly hopeful they can get Paul Pogba’s asking price down and complete a transfer for a fee of around £70million.

Manchester United fans won’t like the sound of that, but Don Balon report that Madrid feel they may be able to take advantage of financial concerns at Old Trafford.

The report also suggests Real are concerned about Pogba’s injury record, so don’t want to overpay for the France international.

United could probably do with keeping Pogba if Los Blancos are not willing to pay enough for him, with the 27-year-old surely also still capable of being a success in England.

It’s not worked out for Pogba so far, but a large amount of that could be down to several instances of bad luck.

Firstly, the former Juventus man didn’t arrive in the best circumstances, with MUFC going through something of a transitional period under Jose Mourinho, whose managerial style did not seem at all suited for him.

Since then, Pogba has had his fitness problems, but that won’t mean he’s lost his undoubted natural talent.

It will be interesting to see if United end up thinking it’s worth keeping Pogba, or if they’ll happily cash in on him for this surprisingly low fee.