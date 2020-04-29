There’s no doubt that Liverpool deserve to win the Premier League this season and will go down as one of the best domestic English teams in recent years, but you wonder if they can keep that up next season.

Rival clubs will be hoping that they lose some key players and perhaps a loss of form or complacency will let others in, but it actually sounds like they might get even stronger.

The front three of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino is formidable and will cause problems against any team, but there was a huge drop off between them and the rest of the squad if any of the three were missing.

That might have given some hope to opposing teams, but it sounds like they are going for another top class forward this Summer just to ensure they are still dominant going forward:

Our Story: Timo Werner will definitely not join Bayern this summer. @BILD_Sport He rules out a Transfer to another German club. also because of Jürgen Klopp he would like to take the step to Liverpool @LFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 29, 2020

Bayern Munich tend to hoover up the best players from Germany so that always looked like a logical destination, but Christian Falk tends to be very reliable with Bayern news so this seems legitimate.

There’s nothing to suggest that Liverpool have agreed a transfer at this point, but it now sounds very likely that Werner will end up at Anfield.