Although a potential player swap deal between Barcelona and Tottenham appears to have stalled, the north Londoners are still keen to secure a player from the Camp Nou, although they face a battle with Manchester City to secure his signature.

It was initially thought that Nelson Semedo would be offered to Jose Mourinho’s side as part of a swap with Tanguy Ndombele, however journalist Guillem Balague, via his YouTube channel and cited by the Daily Express, has suggested that Barcelona are not interested in Spurs’ record signing but they are open to Semedo’s sale.

“Ndombele has been offered to Barcelona, they said no to him,” Balague noted.

“[…] What Spurs want is a right-back. They asked for Semedo, again somebody that is for sale at Barcelona but no offer has been received.”

However, any deal between the two parties is likely to be complicated by the interest of Pep Guardiola’s side.

According to The Sun, though Semedo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has hinted that a move to England may be on the cards for his client, Man City could be prepared to let Joao Cancelo, another of Mendes’ clients, move in the opposite direction.

With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking financial havoc amongst football clubs everywhere, any straight financial offers are unlikely to be lucrative for the Catalans, so the idea of Cancelo moving to the Camp Nou in exchange may be one that puts City as slight favourites for Semedo at this stage.