Although it was believed that one Premier League player was being offered to Barcelona in the hope of getting him off of the books at his current club, Guillem Balague has confirmed that the Catalans turned him down.

Tanguy Ndombele hasn’t had the best time since his record-breaking move to Tottenham Hotspur, and Balague revealed via his YouTube channel and cited by the Daily Express, that the north London outfit were ready to sell the player to Barca.

“Talking about Spurs, Ndombele has been offered to Barcelona, they said no to him,” Balague said.

Where that now leaves Jose Mourinho and Ndombele himself is anyone’s guess.

With the club seemingly ready to cash in on the player, it’s clear that they don’t see a future for him with them, but the coronavirus pandemic has hit businesses hard financially so it’s unlikely that Spurs will be able to recoup anywhere near what they paid for him.

Whether there’s any interest in Ndombele in the next transfer window remains to be seen, but a spell on the sidelines benefits neither player nor club.