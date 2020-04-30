Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has dropped what has been perceived as a transfer hint amid ongoing speculation over his future with Liverpool being linked.

The 21-year-old was having another stellar campaign for the reigning Ligue 1 champions prior to the coronavirus crisis, scoring 30 goals and providing 17 assists in 33 appearances.

Having already enjoyed so much success at club and international level, it remains to be seen just how much Mbappe goes on to achieve as he’s widely expected to develop and improve into the best player in the world in the coming years.

As noted by the Mirror though, there has been speculation over his future with Liverpool being paired with a swoop for the £250m-rated superstar if Sadio Mane were to seal an exit and join Real Madrid in a big-money move of his own. Further, the Metro have even reported that Jurgen Klopp has contacted his father to gauge the interest in a switch.

However, it appears as though the Merseyside giants, and any other interested party for that matter, may have been dealt a transfer blow if their interest is genuine, as seen in the tweet below from the French international.

“Everyone is talking, but nobody knows. MISS MY TEAM,” his caption read.

That in turn has been interpreted in the report above as being a not-so-subtle hint over his future and perhaps his happiness at PSG despite the rumours swirling around him.

Only Mbappe will know whether or not that’s the case and if his comment was addressing that or if it was just an innocent comment amid the lockdown, but as per the Mirror, it’s suggested that it’s an indication that the world-class forward has no intention of moving on any time soon.