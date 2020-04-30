Once the football season gets underway again after the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester United are likely to be busy in the transfer market, and chief executive, Ed Woodward, has set out what supporters of the club can expect from them in the close season.

“It’s always a top priority for us to strengthen the team,” Woodward said at a United Fans Forum and detailed by the Daily Express.

“And build on what Ole is very clearly achieving in terms of bringing us back to the top. But we’ve got to have clarity on what the future holds.

“Clearly, it’s true we are fortunate to be in a strong financial position compared to many clubs. But we are not immune from the financial impact of what this virus is doing.”

Hearing that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given the fullest backing will surely be music to the ears of the Old Trafford faithful.

The Norwegian will still need to show that he can buy and sell well enough for United to maintain a consistent challenge for the top honours next season and beyond, but at least it appears that he will have the money to do so.

More Stories / Latest News Man City push for player swap deal in bid to land €45m-rated Barcelona ace Real Madrid want €40m to green light exit for star amid interest from Premier League “Should I just leave this place?” Chelsea star talks about how he was affected by fierce criticism from the fans

Not often seen as the most popular person within the four walls of the Theatre of Dreams, Woodward can at least be content in the knowledge that he’s doing all that he can to help facilitate a new era of success from 2020/21 onwards, and for that he should be lauded.