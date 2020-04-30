The proposed transfer of Timo Werner to Liverpool has been spoken about for so long now that it’s hard to decide what the outcome could be.

It seems inevitable that he will end up at Anfield purely down to the amount of stories written about that subject, but you could also wonder if Liverpool would’ve had things sorted by now if they wanted him that much.

The Manchester Evening News has reported on the latest with Man United’s search for a striker this Summer, and it sounds like Werner could be a target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

They indicate that United are heavily focusing on data and analytics during their transfer process just now, and that’s highlighted Werner as a potential target.

They do confirm that Liverpool have been linked with him many times, but now it sounds like United are trailing him as well.

In some ways it could actually be a better move for the German, as you can see a clear pathway into the first team for him at Old Trafford.

At Liverpool he will essentially need to rely on Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah or Sadio Mane being sold or injured to get a place in the team, and even then he might end up out of position.

At United he should get the chance to lead the line immediately while his pace and ruthless finishing ability would be a perfect fit, so that might make a lot of sense.

There’s nothing to suggest that anything has been agreed at this point for the striker, but Liverpool might have some competition if they do want to sign him.