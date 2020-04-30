AC Milan are reportedly set for a revamp of their midfield this summer and Arsenal star Lucas Torreira is said to be one of the targets on their four-man transfer shortlist.

The 24-year-old joined the Gunners in 2018 and has gone on to make 83 appearances for the club as he has emerged as a key option in their midfield.

Currently sidelined after sustaining a serious injury prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Uruguayan international will perhaps hope that he remains a fundamental part of Mikel Arteta’s plans moving forward as he featured heavily after his appointment in December.

However, Arsenal may have to fend off interest in the combative midfield ace this summer as Calciomercato report that Torreira is on a four-man shortlist of possible midfield targets for Milan as they prepare for an overhaul in that department.

Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura are tipped to leave as their current contracts will expire this summer, while it’s suggested that there are doubts over the respective futures of Rade Krunic and Lucas Paqueta.

In turn, they can ill-afford to lose so many midfield options without bringing in at least one to fill the void, and Sandro Tonali, Eduardo Camavinga, Florentino Luis and Torreira are all specifically named as being Milan’s possible marquee addition in that area of the squad this summer.

Nevertheless, given respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio noted this week that Torreira would never force a move away from north London, as noted by the Metro, it would seem as though it will be down to the Gunners to decide his future and whether or not they wish to keep him or cash in and give Arteta additional funds to stamp his mark on the squad ahead of next season.

Given the quality and experience that Torreira possesses, coupled with the fact that he’s still only 24, it would arguably make more sense from an Arsenal perspective to keep hold of him and make him a key part of their plans moving forward rather than cashing in.

As for Milan, that could force them to consider alternative options which they are seemingly not short of given the list in the report above.