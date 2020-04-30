In news that’s sure to get under the skin of Arsenal supporters, one of their club’s reported £43m summer targets is now being courted by Man United, and is apparently flattered by their attention.

Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey is a player whose skill set would be right at home in the Premier League.

Tough, combative with incredible energy and an eye for a spectacular goal, it’s easy to comprehend why Gunners’ fans might draw comparisons to Patrick Vieira in his pomp. However, it seems as if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stolen a march on his contemporary Mikel Arteta.

The Daily Express have reported that Atletico are still in negotiations for a player who remains integral to the system in which Diego Simeone’s Rojiblancos flourish, but, as yet, they haven’t proved successful.

And that has let in the likes of United to make their move, according to African football expert, Saddick Adams.

“Yesterday, a close source to Thomas Partey told me the player doesn’t want to extend his stay at Atletico,” he tweeted.

“And is favouring a move to the Premiership. And that (sic) loves the United link. Deal could even be sooner than expected. Starting to believe this whole thing..”

If the Gunners want their man, then it appears they’ll need to get in quick to get any deal over the line.