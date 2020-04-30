News that Arsenal won’t be making any big-name captures during the summer transfer window is sure to disappoint Gunners supporters who would’ve been hoping that their team would mount a genuine challenge for Champions League football at the very least next season.

According to the Evening Standard, Raul Sanllehi, Arsenal’s head of football, in a video call to club staff, told them not to expect any big transfers because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Evening Standard further understand that Sanllehi has suggested that transfers are not being considered as a priority at present.

The news will surely come as a bitter blow to Mikel Arteta who is looking to change the Gunners’ fortunes after a disappointing time under previous manager, Unai Emery.

It could also impact on any thoughts some first-team players may have had concerning moving before the start of the 2020/21 campaign because Arteta may be forced to keep those that want to leave.

Not being able to bring in someone of equal or better quality to replace them will have a real knock-on effect.