It never seems to work out for a youngster when they are labelled the next version of a star player, it just adds unnecessary pressure and can almost force the player to play in a certain way.

You would think that they would rather ignore comparisons and just get on with developing, but that’s not the case for RB Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai.

According to a report from Football.London, the young Hungarian is a target for Arsenal, and he’s decided to publicly compare himself to Real Madrid star Toni Kroos.

The German has been one of the most consistent midfielders in Europe for a while now, with his ability to keep the ball moving and controlling the game being vital to Real Madrid’s success.

The Red Bull clubs are well known for selling players on a regular basis, with Salzburg losing Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino recently.

Here’s what he had to say about his playing style:

“Cristiano Ronaldo was my role model while I was young. I have been watching him becoming the best player in the world. I am also still watching him and his work today.”

“But if I had to name a player who has a similar way to play football like me, I would name [Paul] Pogba or Kroos.”

Arsenal have been crying out for a solid midfielder who can control the midfield and doesn’t come with a side package of tantrums and ill-discipline, so perhaps the Hungarian could be the answer.

He certainly sounds confident in his ability, but it’s not clear where he will end up next season.