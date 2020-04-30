Arsenal could have a secret weapon in their bid to tie Bukayo Saka down to a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a superb breakthrough season but is approaching the end of his current deal, leading to links with the likes of Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund.

It would be a huge blow for Arsenal to lose Saka, but football.london explain that there may still be hope from a surprise source.

That man is Freddie Ljungberg – the former caretaker Gunners boss and a coach who has worked with Saka at youth level.

On top of that, the Swede is an Arsenal legend and is known to be well respected by Saka and other youngsters at the north London club.

“Freddie is very supportive of me,” Saka told football.london last year. “He was teaching me some tactics but I can’t quite remember what he was saying!

“He gives a lot of advice to me every day but one of the most, the best piece of advice he’s given me is to stay humble. He’s been with me since I was 15, seen me do amazing things but he always tells me to stay humble, keep working hard because he really thinks I can be a top player.

“I feel like he’s been a player before so he understands how I would feel, he’s played in my position and it”s just so good to have him there, an Arsenal legend giving me advice. Not much more I can ask for more.”

Arsenal fans will hope this can lead to Saka finally committing his future to the club.