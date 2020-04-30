Barcelona have reportedly put a €100m price-tag on Philippe Coutinho, and if it isn’t met by any interested parties, he could spend next season at the Nou Camp.

After joining the Catalan giants from Liverpool in January 2018, the 27-year-old struggled to hit top form as he managed 21 goals and 11 assists in 76 appearances.

Given the quality that he possesses and his £142m fee, as per BBC Sport, much more was undoubtedly expected from the Brazilian international at the Nou Camp and that ultimately led to his departure on a season-long loan deal to Bayern last summer.

While the reigning Bundesliga champions have an option to buy in their current agreement, it remains to be seen whether or not that’s exercised, as having bagged just nine goals and eight assists in 32 games for the Bavarian giants, Coutinho has struggled to rediscover his top form there too.

In the event that he does return to Barcelona as expected by Mundo Deportivo, they now report that Barcelona want €100m to green light an exit, or he will stay with them next season with coach Quique Setien previously suggesting that he would be happy to have him at his disposal.

It’s added that Coutinho’s agent has talked up a return to the Premier League, and while a string of clubs are said to be interested, no offers have been made as of yet and now it remains to be seen if any of the sides in question are willing to satisfy Barcelona’s touted demands.

Given the coronavirus crisis and its subsequent financial impact on football, it’s arguably difficult to see any club splashing out huge fees this summer as they have to deal with the revenue hit that they’ve taken during the lockdown and suspension of the campaign.

In turn, perhaps it’s a fair suggestion that Coutinho may well be back with Barcelona next season and with a point to prove that he can be part of a successful future with them with his current deal running until 2023.