Barcelona reportedly have no intention of letting Ansu Fati leave the club as it has been suggested Borussia Dortmund could be plotting a swoop for the starlet.

The 17-year-old has made quite the impression this season after making his breakthrough for the first team, scoring five goals and providing an assist in 24 outings.

His impact since being given a chance at senior level has led to hopes that he can play a big role for the Catalan giants moving forward, but naturally he will face fierce competition for places and so it’s not guaranteed that he will get regular playing time to prove his worth.

In turn, that could open up the possibility of an exit, temporary or otherwise, and speculation is seemingly ramping up over the teenager.

As reported by Sport, it’s suggested that Dortmund have expressed an interest in the talented youngster as they eye a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho if he moves on this summer, although it’s noted that the Catalan giants would only be interested in a loan move and not a permanent switch.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have zero interest in green lighting an exit of any kind for Fati, as they intend on keeping him at the club next season and overseeing his development in house rather than loaning him out to gain playing time elsewhere.

That’s arguably easier said than done though as if opportunities become increasingly limited for him at the Nou Camp, there may be a desire from one party or perhaps even both to seal a loan move to allow him to develop and mature by gaining experience.

Nevertheless, if Barcelona believe in him and are prepared to give him a key role in the squad moving forward, then learning from the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in training every day and putting that into action on the pitch when given the nod could be the smarter approach.