It’s starting to look like clubs won’t have a lot of money to spend this Summer, so it sounds like players will need to be offered in exchange for any big deal to happen.

That could make sense for everyone, as it reduces the need to find the cash, selling clubs will get an instant replacement and it’s easier to move a flop on in exchange as no one can bash you for taking a loss to sell them.

The Daily Mail have reported on the latest with Barcelona’s quest to sign a striker, and it appears they might have to give up a couple of players to get their man.

READ MORE: Barcelona could pounce for Spurs ace as effects from Jose Mourinho criticism still linger

According to the story, Inter Milan could be open to selling Lautaro Martinez, but they want a permanent deal for Arturo Vidal and Antoine Griezmann on loan as part of the agreement.

The report goes on to say that the Argentine has a release clause worth around £96m, so you have to think they might want some money in this deal too.

Martinez is seen as one of the brightest young strikers in the world, so just letting him go for a veteran midfielder and someone on loan doesn’t sound like a fair deal.

It’s also interesting that the report suggests Barca would be willing to let Griezmann go just one year after his £107m arrival from Atletico Madrid, but that does indicate how poor he’s been.