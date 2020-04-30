There won’t be many examples of players who will welcome the current shutdown in football, but anyone who’s been suffering from injury will at least feel they haven’t missed out on too much.

Leroy Sane picked up a bad injury last year and we still don’t know if he will come back as the same player, but that hasn’t stopped transfer interest in the German.

According to Sky Sports, it’s no longer the case that Bayern want to wait and see him return to action before making a move, and they are now prepared to pull the trigger on a £60m transfer.

There could be a problem that City valued him at closer to £87m last Summer, so this could depend on them taking a lower fee.

It’s possible that the transfer market may collapse due to the financial instability at a lot of clubs, so fees and asking prices could come down naturally anyway.

The German was a standout for City in previous years but might struggle to get back into the team now, so a return to his homeland with Bayern would make a lot of sense.

They never managed to replace Franck Ribery or Arjen Robben when they retired, and Sane could be a great addition.