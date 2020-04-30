Man Utd and Chelsea have both been credited with an interest in Bayer Leverkusen ace Kai Havertz, and Didi Hamann has insisted the hype is warranted.

The 20-year-old came through the youth ranks at Leverkusen before breaking into the first-team set up and has since gone on to notch 38 goals and 30 assists in 139 games for the club.

Coupled with seven caps for Germany already at a young age, he looks as though he has a big future ahead of him for club and country.

While there are countless top prospects and talents coming out of Germany on a regular basis, Hamann has been particularly impressed by Havertz it seems, as the guest pundit raved about him when talking to Sky Sports on Thursday as the former Bayern, Liverpool and Germany midfielder gave his opinion on a trio of top players.

“The one player who stands out for me is Havertz. He’s an exceptional player who reminds me of a young Michael Ballack,” he told Sky Sports. “He has that air of arrogance in a nice way about him and he’s just a natural, he’s two-footed, he’s tall and he’s good in the air. He’s very versatile, he can play across the front, he can play in any position. I think he is the best player we have got in Germany at the moment.

“There’s talk about Werner maybe going to England and obviously he’s a different player but I think Havertz is the one I would be looking at.”

According to the Sun, both Chelsea and Man Utd have been linked with a swoop for the German international, while Liverpool have also been paired with an interest although they have been more heavily tipped for swoop for his compatriot Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Based on the scouting report above from Hamann who evidently still pays close attention to the Bundesliga, it’s Havertz who could be the biggest talent to come out of Germany in the coming years and so a swoop now before his value continues to increase might be a sensible transfer decision from either Chelsea or United.

Havertz can play as an attacking midfielder through the middle as well as on the right flank, and so he could be useful addition for the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Frank Lampard if either can prise him away from Leverkusen this summer to bolster their options in the final third.