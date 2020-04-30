Although the season is currently on hold, Real Madrid will be boosted by a reported update on Eden Hazard in his ongoing recovery from a serious injury.

The 29-year-old has endured a disappointing first season at the Bernabeu this year, as he has been limited to just 15 appearances across all competitions due to injury woes.

Having been sidelined since the start of December due to a fractured foot, the Belgian international has been busy going through rehabilitation since.

While it’s of course very difficult to think of any positive to come out of the coronavirus crisis, it has given the likes of Hazard an opportunity to continue his recovery from injury without missing further games.

In addition, with EURO 2020 suspended until next year, he’ll hope that he can stay injury free in the build up to that tournament having been at real risk of missing out this summer.

Time will tell when the season resumes, if it receives the green light to do so at all, but it appears as though Hazard is stepping up his recovery and will hope to be in contention.

As reported by AS, Hazard has started running and has also been working with the ball at his feet in recent days, which is a significant checkpoint in his bid to get back to action with Real Madrid undoubtedly keeping in touch with all of their players and giving them training routines and instructions to do at home while in lockdown via video link.

Given the Belgian ace has been out of action for so long, it will undoubtedly take him time to get back to full fitness and there is also the risk of a setback too. In turn, while it remains to be seen when training gets back to normal and games are rescheduled, Zinedine Zidane will have to be careful with his star man although he’ll certainly be buoyed by the latest update as he will be desperate to have him back at his disposal and making the difference.

Los Blancos have a deficit to overturn against Man City in their Champions League tie while they sit two points adrift of rivals Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table with 11 games remaining.