Barcelona reportedly stand to pay Liverpool a further €20million for Philippe Coutinho if they fail to offload him and he plays a further 24 games for the club.

The Brazil international was a big-money signing by Barca in January 2018 after showing world class form in his time in the Premier League, but he’s badly struggled to replicate that form in his time at the Nou Camp.

This seemingly hasn’t put Chelsea off trying to sign him, with Sport recently linking Coutinho strongly with a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea could do with a replacement for Eden Hazard, as they were banned from signing players last summer when the Belgian left for Real Madrid.

If Coutinho can get back to his best, he could be a fine signing for CFC, but it’s also clear to see why Barcelona want to offload the player.

According to Marca, they could pay even more money for the 27-year-old if he makes 24 more appearances for their first-team.

This could make Coutinho a very costly purchase indeed, and given that he’s performed so badly for the club, it would probably be better business for them to let him go.

It could also be a boost for Chelsea to deprive Liverpool of that extra money, even if it’s relatively small in football terms.

The Reds, however, have been smart in the transfer market in recent times so could probably put that to pretty good use, and Chelsea could do without the runaway Premier League leaders getting even stronger.