Lyon striker Moussa Dembele reportedly has offers on the table from both Manchester United and Chelsea.

But, according to Don Balon, the Premier League giants could now face competition from Real Madrid for the Frenchman’s signature as it looks like he could be on the move for just £39million.

Dembele has shone in his time in Ligue 1, and also looked an extremely promising prospect during his days as a youngster at Fulham and Celtic.

It remains to be seen where he will end up next, but it’s clear Man Utd could do with a new big-name signing up front after a season in which they’ve been overly reliant on Marcus Rashford, who ended up picking up a bad injury.

This led to the Red Devils to sign Odion Ighalo on loan in January, and while he’s performed well, he probably isn’t a good enough long-term solution in that position.

Dembele would also be a useful signing for Chelsea after a challenging debut season at Stamford Bridge for Frank Lampard, who joined the club when they were under a transfer ban.

The Blues could do with strengthening their options in attack as Tammy Abraham probably isn’t quite ready to be first choice, while Lampard has largely frozen out both Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.

Still, Don Balon claim Real Madrid are also keen on Dembele, and Los Blancos certainly have issues up front as well as Luka Jovic has had a poor first season at the Bernabeu and the long-serving Karim Benzema will eventually need replacing with a younger model.

Whoever wins the race for the 23-year-old will likely be getting an absolute bargain at just £39m.