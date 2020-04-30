After joining Inter on an initial loan deal in January, doubts have reportedly been raised over whether or not Victor Moses will seal a permanent switch from Chelsea this summer.

The 29-year-old has made seven appearances for the Nerazzurri following his switch, as he was reunited with former boss Antonio Conte and given a big chance to impress for the Italian giants.

As noted at the time of his arrival at Inter by Football Italia, Moses joined them on loan for the rest of the season with a €12m option to buy included in the agreement.

Given how heavily he featured prior to the coronavirus lockdown, it arguably appeared as though he was well on the way to securing a permanent switch this summer.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, that plan could be at risk of changing as it’s suggested that Inter don’t want to spend the full €12m given the lack of game time and the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic also perhaps having a direct effect, and so a discount may need to be negotiated if Chelsea wish to keep an outright sale on the table.

Further, it’s also suggested that promising young talent Tibo Persyn could be given a chance to step up to the first team next season to give Conte another option in that department, and so coupled with any other new additions and the current presence of the likes of Antonio Candreva, Ashley Young and Danilo D’Ambrosio, the Italian tactician may feel as though he has enough options to cope without Moses.

Time will tell if the move collapses or not, but based on the suggestions in the report above, unless Chelsea are willing to lower their demands and reach a compromise with Inter over Moses, he could be heading back to Stamford Bridge ahead of next season to pose Frank Lampard a conundrum on what to do with him next.

Given Reece James has enjoyed a breakthrough this season and stalwart Cesar Azpilicueta remains available to the Chelsea boss too, it’s perhaps difficult to see Moses fitting back in.