After being linked with Chelsea duo Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso, Inter will reportedly focus their attention on the former as Antonio Conte eyes a solution at left-back.

Emerson, 25, has struggled to secure his place in the starting line-up under Frank Lampard this season, as he’s been limited to just 18 appearances across all competitions.

Prior to the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus crisis, the Italian international didn’t feature in the last five Premier League games, and he wasn’t even included in the squad for four of those outings.

In turn, it remains to be seen what happens with his future, but with the Sun noting that Chelsea are interested in signing Ben Chilwell, it seems as though Lampard could be looking to stamp his mark on the squad and will consider changes at left back to find a long-term solution.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have seemingly made a decision to prioritise Emerson as their own solution in that department, with the report adding that they have also been paired with an interest in his teammate Alonso.

It won’t be cheap to prise him away from west London though, as it’s suggested that he is valued at over €30m while a pursuit could be further complicated as Juventus are also said to be interested.

Nevertheless, it would seem as though Inter and Conte have decided that Emerson is a more viable fit than Alonso, and if Chelsea can pocket a decent fee for him, it could give them a timely financial boost to go out and secure the signature of Chilwell to fill that void.

As for Inter and Conte, they will perhaps look for established talent to help them continue to compete for the Serie A title next season, while the Italian tactician will be familiar with Emerson having briefly worked with him at Stamford Bridge during his time as Chelsea boss.

With Kwadwo Asamoah set to turn 32 later this year, while a decision will be needed on whether or not to turn Cristiano Biraghi’s loan stint into a permanent move, Inter have an important call to make to address their situation at left-back.