Nabil Fekir has reportedly decided he wants to stay at Real Betis and has communicated this to his club despite recent transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal.

The France international has shone in La Liga and also previously looked a top talent in Ligue 1 with Lyon, but it seems we won’t necessarily be seeing him in the Premier League any time soon.

According to Marca, Fekir is prepared to stay at the club despite interest from Arsenal and Newcastle, while Don Balon also previously named Tottenham as suitors for him and stated he’d likely cost around €50million.

Arsenal could have done with a signing like Fekir, with the 26-year-old potentially an ideal replacement for the struggling Mesut Ozil.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has inherited a struggling squad at the Emirates Stadium and Fekir could have been an ideal signing to help give the Spanish tactician a lift ahead of next season.

AFC may have to look elsewhere, however, or hope that more talented young players can come through for them like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have this season.