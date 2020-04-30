Jack Grealish is too good for Aston Villa, according to one of his own team-mates at the club!

The England Under-21 international has been linked strongly with Manchester United by The Athletic and others in recent times, following a stunning season in the Premier League this term.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Grealish, but it’s easy to see why Man Utd could be keen on the talented 24-year-old, who would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard in the attacking midfield department.

After impressing at Villa, it’s also clear Grealish is a player who should be starring for a top club, rather than for a team fighting at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

Still, it’s surprising to hear an actual Villa player admit that, but Conor Hourihane has told a podcast, as quoted by the Metro, that he thinks it’s clear Grealish is too good for them.

“He’s top, top class. In terms of pure ability and sheer skill and technique level he’s easily the best player I’ve played with to date,” Hourihane said.

“He’s just got that gift. He runs quicker with the ball, when he faces someone up you’re in real trouble. He’s skipping by the best players in this league so easily.

“He’s developed over the three years I’ve been here – he’s taken his game to a new level – especially this year in the Premier League.

“He’s taken it by storm really. You know, England team and getting that big move is only a matter of time because, if I’m being brutally honest, he’s too good for our team at Aston Villa.”