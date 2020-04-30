Once the summer transfer window opens for business, there’s likely to be one Juventus player who’ll be hoping that Barcelona finally make a move for him.

On three previous occasions there has seemingly been an opportunity for Miralem Pjanic to end up at the Camp Nou, according to Mundo Deportivo, but for one reason or another, it hasn’t happened.

This summer arguably presents one final opportunity for the Bosnian to get a switch which he would appear to regard as the pinnacle of his career.

“It’s my dream,” Pjanic said to Jordi Mestre, Barcelona’s former vice president, in a chance meeting.



The Mundo Deportivo report goes on to state that the Serie A side retain a keen interest in signing Barca’s Brazilian midfielder, Arthur Melo, with a possible swap deal being mooted by the outlet.

However, in a statement released by his communications company and cited by the Evening Standard, Arthur has put paid to any notion of playing anywhere other than the Camp Nou.

“There are always speculations but honestly my idea is very clear, the only option that interests me is to continue in Barcelona,” he said.

At 30 years of age, this is likely to be the last chance Pjanic gets to engineer his move away from Juve, but whether the stars will align in his favour this time remains to be seen.