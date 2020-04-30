Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has warned the club about possibly splashing out a huge sum of money on the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

Although the Borussia Dortmund winger has become one of the most highly rated young players in world football, he surely won’t come cheap after his rise to stardom in his time in the Bundesliga.

Man Utd could do with a quality signing like Sancho in attack right now, but at the same time, they have also spent big on players who looked world class before they joined but ended up being flops.

Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are perhaps the best recent examples of players who failed to live up to expectations, and Parker has suggested Sancho could be another risky signing.

Writing for Eurosport, the former Red Devils ace made it clear that he thinks it might be too early to tell if Sancho is the real deal, and has suggested the 20-year-old has been over-hyped.

He said: “Is Jadon Sancho worth the money that is being talked about? All people have seen is flashes in an England shirt, and all of a sudden they think he is the next best thing.

“He is English, so we have to hype, hype, hype. I am not 100 per cent sure, given what I have seen. At the moment, I am just being honest, I am not 100 per cent sure about him.

“There are clubs like United who are willing to spend big money, but this sort of fee could leave them with egg on their face. £100m is a lot of money for a player that an English club have let go already.

“If you look at Paul Pogba, who United let go before, then having to spend an extortionate amount of money to bring him back – look how that has turned out, so far.”