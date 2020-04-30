Jose Mourinho provides injury update on key Tottenham trio, new challenge amid lockdown

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed a trio of key players have recovered from their injury setbacks but they now face a new challenge amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Spurs haven’t been in action since their defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League on March 10, with football grinding to a halt as the coronavirus pandemic worsened around the world.

With no clear date set as of yet on when football will resume, it’s unclear when they will be back in action as like all other managers, Mourinho will be working with his players during the lockdown from home to ensure that they’re staying in the best shape possible before training can resume.

As seen in the video below, the Portuguese tactician has revealed that Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Steven Bergwijn are no longer injured after recovering from setbacks suffered prior to the suspension of the season which is a huge boost in itself given their importance to the side, but they now face a fresh issue.

Given players aren’t able to train as normal with the rest of the group at the training ground currently, Mourinho has noted that given how long they’ve been out of action for, it may take them some time to regain full match fitness and sharpness before they’re ready to get back out on the pitch.

Again, much depends on whether or not the Premier League even gets the green light to complete the season as it depends on if the crisis subsides and if the government approve of sporting events going ahead again.

With nine games to be played though for Tottenham, it remains to be seen how heavily those returning from injury will feature if the fixtures are rescheduled in the coming weeks as the likes of Kane, Sissoko and Bergwijn may be well off the pace given their lack of football in recent months.